Google Pixel Slate with ChromeOS launched: Here are its top features

Google on Tuesday launched a new tablet PC powered by its Linux-based ChromeOS. Called Pixel Slate, Google’s new device is aimed at customers looking for an appropriate alternative to Chromebooks.

Google’s new ChromeOS-powered Pixel Slate has a slim profile and near bezel-less display with 293 ppi. Despite a slim form factor, Pixel Slate boasts of USB Type-C port and two front-facing speakers. Overall, Pixel Slate looks like Microsoft Surface and Apple iPad Pro rival with detachable keyboard and stylus support. It also supports keyboard accessories.

For performance, Google Pixel Slate relies on Intel Core i7-8500Y processor with up to 16GB of RAM. Pixel Slate also comes with SSD (Solid State Drives) for storage. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back with AI-based Portrait Mode. The front camera has a wide-angle lens.

Google has a customised Chrome OS for Pixel Slate. Pixel Slate features split-screen , a deeply integrated Google Assistant to dictate emails or find your favourite restaurant. There’s also DND mode which adjusts the screen brightness. It also comes with built-in virus protection, and Titan security chip. The Pixel Slate updates software in the background. The power button on the Pixel Slate doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Google also launched its Pixel Slate keyboard with rounded back-lit keys and trackpad. Google is offering three months of YouTube TV with the new Pixel Slate and PixelBook.

Pixel Slatestarts at $599, its keyboard is priced at $199 and the Pixel Pen at $99. It will be available later this year US, UK and Canada.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:21 IST