Google Pixel users can now chill and dance with Childish Gambino Playmoji

Google has partnered with recording artist Childish Gambino for his Playmoji character. Childish Gambino’s Playmoji can be augmented to photos and videos on Pixel smartphones.

“By using ARCore’s motion tracking, light estimation, and ability to understand the real world, his Playmoji looks and feels lifelike, whether he’s in front of you or in a selfie next to you. He even reacts to your facial expressions in real time thanks to machine learning,” Google explained in a blog post.

Google Pixel users can open Playground from the camera app and start using the Childish Gambino Playmoji pack. You can pose with him using the selfie camera or “drop him into the scene”.

Childish Gambino in AR also comes with his wicked dance moves for three of his popular songs. Google Pixel users can enjoy the Childish Gambino Playmoji pack with ‘Redbone’, ‘Summertime Magic’ and ‘This is America’. Google Pixel users can also get into a dance challenge with Childish Gambino Playmoji. Interested users can share videos of their dance off with Childish Gambino using the hashtag #pixeldanceoff.

Playground app is powered by ARCore and was recently known as AR Stickers. While it is available for smartphones running Android Pie, this feature is exclusive to Pixel phones. Childish Gambino Playmoji is now available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 18:42 IST