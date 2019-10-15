Google Pixelbook Go with new design launched at ‘Made by Google’ event
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:04 IST
Google at its ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in New York City unveiled a new laptop, Pixelbook Go. Set to take on Apple Macbook and Microsoft Surface series, Google Pixelbook Go comes with a premium design.
Google Pixelbook Go runs on ChromeOS comes with a more compact design with improved keyboards and trackpad. The laptop comes with a wavy bottom for better grip. It has 3.5mm headphone jack as well as USB Type-C port. Google Pixelbook Go is powered by Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processor.
Lightweight, grippable, and ready to travel - stay on the move with #PixelbookGo. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/52bLVd9gRJ— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 15, 2019
The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. Google says the Pixelbook Go comes with bigger battery than the original Pixelbook. The device is priced at $649 and is available for pre-order starting today in select markets.
First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:02 IST