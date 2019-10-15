e-paper
Google Pixelbook Go with new design launched at ‘Made by Google’ event

Google Pixelbook Go with premium design and latest Intel processors launched. Check specifications and features of the new laptop.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pixelbook Go is official
Google Pixelbook Go is official
         

Google at its ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in New York City unveiled a new laptop, Pixelbook Go. Set to take on Apple Macbook and Microsoft Surface series, Google Pixelbook Go comes with a premium design.

Google Pixelbook Go runs on ChromeOS comes with a more compact design with improved keyboards and trackpad. The laptop comes with a wavy bottom for better grip. It has 3.5mm headphone jack as well as USB Type-C port. Google Pixelbook Go is powered by Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processor.

 

The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. Google says the Pixelbook Go comes with bigger battery than the original Pixelbook. The device is priced at $649 and is available for pre-order starting today in select markets.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:02 IST

