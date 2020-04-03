Google Play Games makes it easier to add friends with new ‘Social’ section

tech

Google Play Games has added a new section on the app which lets users add friends and compete with them. The new ‘Social’ tab essentially replaces the previous ‘Profile’ tab on the Google Play Games app.

The new update first spotted by Android Police, is already available on the app. You will notice the new Social section on the bottom bar of the app. Here, you will see their track record on the side under the achievements section. It lists out all the games played in the past. In addition to the achievement on the game, there’s also a download tool.

On the right side you will find all the activities of their friends. You can add friends to Google Play Games from their contact list or send the link to invite them. Just tap on the link icon on top, copy it and send it to friends you want to add on Google Play Games. Tapping on their profile also shows a comparison between both of your levels. It also shows the last games they’ve played.

The new Social section on Google Play Games also comes with privacy features. You can choose who can see their game activity to either only them, friends or everyone. There’s another privacy option of allowing games to automatically access the user’s friends list including their gamer IDs.