Google Play Store gets a visual revamp, now shows app’s rating, size and more

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:09 IST

Google is improving its Google Play app store with some more information that Android users can see at a glance. While earlier they had to tap on each app to know its size, app developer category, app rating and the download count, now all of this can be seen directly in the Google Play search results. They can see the download count at the end of the last line as 100M+, 10M+, 500K+ and more.

However, this change as mentioned by Android Police, seems to be visible in limited regions only and has not been rolled out to everyone just yet. Nonetheless, Google’s minor change will definitely save Android users a couple of taps more.

Talking about Google Play, the firm was recently reported to hide apps when someone searched for ‘Coronavirus’ or ‘COVID-19’ in the app store. This was said to be Google’s way of tackling misinformation about the virus outbreak. Even the related search results for ‘coronavirus games’, ‘coronavirus game’, ‘coronavirus map live’ and ‘coronavirus tracker’ showed no result.

Google has been doing its bit to make users aware about the coronavirus. It launched an SOS alert for coronavirus along with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January. Users who search for coronavirus on Google will now see safety tips, info, resources and Twitter updates from WHO. In addition, the company introduced a new website that acts as a hub for all the information about coronavirus and what can be done to curb the spread.

Google has also made some features its video conferencing app Hangouts Meet free for G-Suite users. In a bid to help people conduct online meetings and classes, features like adding up to 250 participants and live streaming to 100,000 viewers are free now.