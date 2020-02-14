e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Play Store recorded 98% decrease in apps accessing SMS data

Google Play Store recorded 98% decrease in apps accessing SMS data

In 2019, Google recorded a 98 per cent decrease in apps accessing SMS and call log data. It was further able to stop over 790,000 policy-violating app submissions before they even made it to the Play Store.

tech Updated: Feb 14, 2020 20:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
California
A Huawei smartphone is seen in front of displayed Google Play logo
A Huawei smartphone is seen in front of displayed Google Play logo (REUTERS)
         

Google detailed how it took down malicious apps and developers from the Play Store last year in its new security report.

In 2019, Google recorded a 98 per cent decrease in apps accessing SMS and call log data. It was further able to stop over 790,000 policy-violating app submissions before they even made it to the Play Store, the official blog notes.

Also read: WhatsApp is the most downloaded app on App Store, Google Play Store

The company enacted a policy to better protect families in May 2019 to update or remove tens of thousands of apps to make Play Store safer.

It also launched a refreshed Google Play Protect built-in malware protection for Android devices that prevented more than 1.9 billion malware installs from non-Google Play sources.

tags
top news
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech