Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Google Play Store stops showing notifications for updated apps

In what was first thought to be a big is actually a new change on Google Play Store where it stopped showing notifications for updated apps.

tech Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Google Play Store no longer shows notifications for updated apps.
Google Play Store no longer shows notifications for updated apps.(REUTERS)
         

Google Play Store has now stopped showing notifications for updated apps. This came to light in the end of 2019 when users started noticing that the Play Store was sending fewer notifications.

Some users considered the lack of notifications as a temporary bug but it turned out that this was a planned initiative and was recently confirmed by Google representatives, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Apparently this development has been live since November for some users on version 17.4 of the Play Store.

In our own test on version 18.3.13 we did not receive any notifications following several app updates. This was done through the manual update route and from what it seems the same applies to users who have auto-updates turned on, the report added.

For users who have the auto-update feature turned on, the Play Store would typically update a handful of apps that had pending updates whenever you plugged into a charger.

This notification didn’t serve much of a purpose beyond the partial list, but it was handy to have so you could expect changes of some sort, according to 9to5Google.

