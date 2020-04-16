e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google Play Store to get a new kids section with ‘Teacher Approved’ apps

Google Play Store to get a new kids section with ‘Teacher Approved’ apps

Google is currently rolling out the new kids section in the US. Here’s all you need to know.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google introduces a new feature for children, parents
Google introduces a new feature for children, parents(REUTERS)
         

Google has launched a new kids section on the Google Play Store. As expected, the section features applications considered suitable for children. The apps come with “Teacher Approved” label. The new section is rolling out the section in the US initially and will be extending it to other markets in the coming months.

Google says it had planned to launch the section later this year but decided to roll out early as people are staying indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports The Verge. The company said that the early version of the section may not feature some popular apps but it’s working to add more apps soon.

According to TechCrunch, the section will feature apps for different age groups - 5& under, 6-8, and 9-12. The early version of the section will feature as many as 1,000 Teacher Approved apps. Google is also offering a selection of such apps under “Apps and games for kids” to Google Play Pass customers.

Internet companies have drawn wide criticism for poor security and safety features for apps or services aimed at kids. Back in September last year, Google’s YouTube was slapped with $170 million fine for violating children’s privacy law. Prior to the penalty, Google had already made some changes to its video platforms. For instance, it removed targeted ads for videos aimed at kids. Facebook also offers Messenger Kids and comes with strict parental controls.

tags
top news
Afghan border clash with Taliban exposes Jaish terror camps for Kashmir
Afghan border clash with Taliban exposes Jaish terror camps for Kashmir
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
LIVE: Over 3,300 Indians in 53 countries have tested Covid-19 positive, 25 died
LIVE: Over 3,300 Indians in 53 countries have tested Covid-19 positive, 25 died
‘941 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, 325 districts still have none’: Govt
‘941 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, 325 districts still have none’: Govt
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone XR: Which one should you buy?
iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone XR: Which one should you buy?
Why supply cuts have failed to help oil prices rise from record lows
Why supply cuts have failed to help oil prices rise from record lows
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech