Google Play Store to get a new kids section with ‘Teacher Approved’ apps

tech

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:09 IST

Google has launched a new kids section on the Google Play Store. As expected, the section features applications considered suitable for children. The apps come with “Teacher Approved” label. The new section is rolling out the section in the US initially and will be extending it to other markets in the coming months.

Google says it had planned to launch the section later this year but decided to roll out early as people are staying indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports The Verge. The company said that the early version of the section may not feature some popular apps but it’s working to add more apps soon.

According to TechCrunch, the section will feature apps for different age groups - 5& under, 6-8, and 9-12. The early version of the section will feature as many as 1,000 Teacher Approved apps. Google is also offering a selection of such apps under “Apps and games for kids” to Google Play Pass customers.

Internet companies have drawn wide criticism for poor security and safety features for apps or services aimed at kids. Back in September last year, Google’s YouTube was slapped with $170 million fine for violating children’s privacy law. Prior to the penalty, Google had already made some changes to its video platforms. For instance, it removed targeted ads for videos aimed at kids. Facebook also offers Messenger Kids and comes with strict parental controls.