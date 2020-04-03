Google releases Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 update with multiple fixes

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:46 IST

Google has rolled out Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 update with fixes for bugs and issues. The developer preview is the early version of Android that’s tested with the developers before Google officially rolls out a preview of the software for more users.

Google’s latest Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 fixes “an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview,” according to the changelog.

The update also fixes “an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren’t all initialized yet,” it added.

The changelog further says the update has fixed “an issue where too many WindowTokens were created by SystemUI causing jankiness and dropped frames when navigating and scrolling apps.”

Google’s new update also focuses on WearOS. According to the changelog, the latest roll-out fixes a bug that would cause WearOS app to crash when pairing with the WearOS device. The update also fixes the issue where Settings would crash if someone tapped the search bar in the app.

Apart from focus on phones and wearables, Google’s new update also has fixes for the Enterprise version, Auto, and more.

Google’s Android 11 Developer Preview is available on select handsets including Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.

Google’s new software iteration is showcased at the company’s I/O developer conference. The Android 11 was expected to be unveiled at this year’s edition. The event, however, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the updates to the dev preview, Google’s new software seems pretty much on schedule.