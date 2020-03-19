Google releases Android 11 Developer Preview 2: Reveals foldable screen hinge support, native variable refresh rate and more

tech

A few weeks after revealing the first developer preview of Android 11, Google has now released the second developer preview that unveils some more new features that one can expect to arrive later this year. The Android 11 Developer Preview 2 or DP2 has more focus on foldable smartphone screens and deals with native refresh rates. It also reveals some security features.

One of the highlights of Android 11 DP2 is the API support for foldable screens. The company has already showcased before that it is working on native support for foldables. However now, the new API will let interface know the position in which the screen’s hinge is, using the hinge angle sensor. This is designed to deliver a better and adaptive experience for such form factor devices. Several smartphones can benefit from it though, including the previously launched Galaxy Fold.

Talking about screens, the Developer Preview 2 also supports variable refresh rate so the OEMs don’t have to implement their own solutions. The API will let the interface chose which refresh rate is supported by the app or the game and will switch to it. “Apps and games can now set a preferred frame rate for their windows. Most Android devices refresh the display at 60Hz refresh rate, but some devices support multiple refresh rates, such as 90Hz as well as 60Hz, with runtime switching. On these devices, the system uses the app’s preferred frame rate to choose the best refresh rate for the app. The API is available in both the SDK and NDK,” states Dave Burke, vice president of engineering at Android.

As for the privacy and security, Google is giving more restriction to the camera and microphone. And users will see more apps asking for specific permissions going forward. Developers can start testing app compatibility and more on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.