Google removes Nest app from smartwatches

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:52 IST

Since not a lot of people frequently use smartwatches that can control smart home devices, Google has killed Nest apps for both Android as well as Apple watches.

Google’s Nest app markets smart home products such as thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems including smart doorbells and smart locks. Its smartwatch app offered a quick way to adjust the thermostat’s target temperature or operating mode.

Advising users to uninstall the app, version 5.37 of the Nest app prompts smartphone users with a message that reads - “Nest is no longer supported for Wear OS”, according to a 9To5Google report.

According to a statement by a company spokesperson, the search engine giant “took a look at Nest app users on smartwatches and found that only a small number of people were using it”.

Moving forward the company plans to “spend more time focusing on delivering high quality experiences through mobile apps and voice interactions”.

Nest apps allowed users to view notifications, control the temperature of Nest thermostats, switch to Home/Away modes, and more.

Google’s decision of killing the Nest app for smartwatches would not majorly affect users because they can still use their Android and Apple phones and the Nest mobile app, The Verge reported.

