Google reportedly working on a Chromecast Ultra with external remote

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:57 IST

Google is reportedly working on a new Chromecast Ultra that is expected to launch later this year. The upcoming Google Chromecast Ultra will be different from the previous generations as it will come with an external remote.

This comes from a report by 9to5Google which reveals all the details related to the Chromecast Ultra. Codenamed “Sabrina”, this Chromecast Ultra will come with support for 4K HDR content, HDMI port, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. In terms of design, it will look much like the 2018 Chromecast but with a softer and rounder finish. Google launched the last Chromecast back in 2018 which was also after three years since the first one.

The external remote will be a first for the Google Chromecast lineup. According to the report, the Chromecast Ultra’s remote will look like a merged design of the Daydream View remote and the Apple TV remote. This remote is said to come with a microphone and a Google Assistant button which doesn’t seem surprising. It could also be compatible with the user’s TV.

The upcoming Chromecast Ultra will run on Android TV with access to platforms like YouTube TV, Disney+, Netflix and more. With support for an external remote, the new Chromecast Ultra seems like the competitor for Amazon’s Fire TV stick. There’s currently no word on when Google plans to launch the new Chromecast. It could be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O conference along with the Pixel 4a. Google cancelled the physical event for the 2020 I/O but it will hold an online conference.