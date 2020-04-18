Google reportedly working on its own debit card

tech

Google is reportedly working on its own debit card which will be available as physical and virtual debit cards.

Images of Google’s debit card were leaked by TechCrunch which make the product look very convincing. These aren’t the final designs of Google Card but it does give a hint at what it will look like. The physical Google debit card will display the user’s name on top with the bank’s name at the bottom. It’s a chip card and is powered by VISA. Users can load the card with money from their bank accounts to make purchases.

Google’s debit card will work through a Google app which is packed with transactional features like checking the account balance, locking the account and keeping a track of purchases. This isn’t the Google Pay app though but the report suggests the debit card will most likely be integrated with it. In India, Google Pay lets users send and receive money through UPI, pay bills and transfer money as well.

Google’s debit card can be used as a physical card, smartphone app and online as well. It also supports contactless payments. The virtual card that will be present on the phone can be used for Bluetooth mobile payments, while the number can be used for online or in-app payments.

Google has partnered with CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union for its card but it may rope in more banks in the future. Google hasn’t denied the report but it responded to TechCrunch with a statement which it had given to the Wall Street Journal last November.