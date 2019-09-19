Google Research India announced at ‘Google for India’ event, to focus on building AI community

tech

Google at its ‘Google For India’ event announced ‘Google Research India’. The Bengaluru-based centre will focus on advance fundamental computer science research in the country. It will also aim to apply research to solve problems and help build an AI community in India.

The new project will be led by Dr Manish Gupta. Google said it will work with different industries, especially academic institutions and researchers to push Artificial Intelligence in the country.

“Putting our technology to work to help people in the face of crisis is something that we’re passionate about. Together with our partners in India we will continue to invest in AI-powered flood forecasts,” said Yossi Matias, VP of Engineering at Google.

Earlier, Google revealed that it has connected 4,000 venues under its Google Station platform. The company also partnered with BSNL to offer connectivity in villages across Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Google also said that 1,200 YouTube creators with over 1 million subscribers were using its services.

