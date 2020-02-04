Google responds after user hacks Google Maps traffic flow with 99 smartphones

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:40 IST

Google has responded to a user’s claims of hacking Google Maps’ traffic flow in an entire area with just 99 second-hand smartphones. The company stressed that its systems have become smart enough to distinguish between cars and motorcycles but not “cracked travelling by wagon”, taking a dig at the hack which involved putting all the phones in a small cart.

“Traffic data in Google Maps is refreshed continuously thanks to information from a variety of sources, including aggregated anonymized data from people who have location services turned on and contributions from the Google Maps community,” a Google spokesperson is quoted as saying.

“We’ve launched the ability to distinguish between cars and motorcycles in several countries including India, Indonesia and Egypt, though we haven’t quite cracked traveling by wagon. We appreciate seeing creative uses of Google Maps like this as it helps us make maps work better over time,” the spokesperson added.

Google pointed out that its systems are frequently updated using data from different sources. It added that the company was making efforts to provide more accurate maps information to its users.

Earlier, Google Maps user Simon Weckert in a video demonstrated that how he could control the maps’ traffic. He put 99 second hand phones in a small cart with all the phones having Google Maps turned on and just walked across the streets. The traffic flow in the area changed from green (which refers to smooth traffic) to red (which refers to heavy traffic).

The so-called hack is indeed very easy to replicate. It is worth knowing that Google Maps uses your location data among other sources to deliver you real-time traffic information.

“99 smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps. Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic,” said Weckert in his hack for Google Maps.