e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google resumes updates for Chrome, Chrome OS one week after it paused due to Covid-19

Google resumes updates for Chrome, Chrome OS one week after it paused due to Covid-19

Google has resumed work on releasing updates for Chrome and Chrome OS with a revised schedule.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google had paused Chrome and Chrome OS updates due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Google had paused Chrome and Chrome OS updates due to the Covid-19 outbreak.(Pixabay)
         

Google last week announced it is pausing Chrome and Chrome OS updates due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Google is now resuming these updates with a revised schedule for both Chrome and Chrome OS releases.

Google in a blog post made the announcement along with an adjusted schedule. Chrome 80 will resume with security and critical fixes starting next week. Google will then release the stable Chrome 81 update on April 7. This Chrome update was initially scheduled to roll out on March 17.

Following this, Chrome 83 will be available mid-May which is actually three weeks earlier than scheduled. This is because Google will ship Chrome 82 features on Chrome 83. Google had completely cancelled Chrome 82 on all channels.

Google also updated its Canary, Dev and Beta channels will resume work this week. Chrome 83 will move to Dev this week while work will resume on Chrome 81 in Beta. As for Chrome 84, Google is yet to announce a release schedule.

“We continue to closely monitor that Chrome and Chrome OS are stable, secure, and work reliably. We’ll keep everyone informed of any changes on our schedule on this blog and will share additional details on the schedule in the Chromium Developers group, as needed,” Google said in its blog post.

Google had paused updates for Chrome and Chrome OS due to the adjusted work schedules of its employees. Shortly after, Microsoft also announced it is halting updates to its Edge browser. Microsoft was working on Edge 81 whose stable update will be paused till work resumes.

top news
RBI Guv to address media on Covid-19 pandemic today. Here’s what’s on agenda
RBI Guv to address media on Covid-19 pandemic today. Here’s what’s on agenda
Coronavirus updates: Death in Covid-19 positive cases in India touches 17
Coronavirus updates: Death in Covid-19 positive cases in India touches 17
Maharashtra cops stop a container truck, find over 300 migrant workers
Maharashtra cops stop a container truck, find over 300 migrant workers
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
‘Getting more time to dance’ - Manika Batra on life under lockdown
‘Getting more time to dance’ - Manika Batra on life under lockdown
Harley-Davidson’s first adventure bike to roll-out in India this year
Harley-Davidson’s first adventure bike to roll-out in India this year
Houseparty: What is it? Why is everyone on it?
Houseparty: What is it? Why is everyone on it?
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech