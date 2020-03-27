Google resumes updates for Chrome, Chrome OS one week after it paused due to Covid-19

tech

Google last week announced it is pausing Chrome and Chrome OS updates due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Google is now resuming these updates with a revised schedule for both Chrome and Chrome OS releases.

Google in a blog post made the announcement along with an adjusted schedule. Chrome 80 will resume with security and critical fixes starting next week. Google will then release the stable Chrome 81 update on April 7. This Chrome update was initially scheduled to roll out on March 17.

Following this, Chrome 83 will be available mid-May which is actually three weeks earlier than scheduled. This is because Google will ship Chrome 82 features on Chrome 83. Google had completely cancelled Chrome 82 on all channels.

Google also updated its Canary, Dev and Beta channels will resume work this week. Chrome 83 will move to Dev this week while work will resume on Chrome 81 in Beta. As for Chrome 84, Google is yet to announce a release schedule.

“We continue to closely monitor that Chrome and Chrome OS are stable, secure, and work reliably. We’ll keep everyone informed of any changes on our schedule on this blog and will share additional details on the schedule in the Chromium Developers group, as needed,” Google said in its blog post.

Google had paused updates for Chrome and Chrome OS due to the adjusted work schedules of its employees. Shortly after, Microsoft also announced it is halting updates to its Edge browser. Microsoft was working on Edge 81 whose stable update will be paused till work resumes.