e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Tech / Google reveals the timeline for phasing out Chrome Apps

Google reveals the timeline for phasing out Chrome Apps

Google will soon begin phasing out the support for Chrome Apps across all operating systems.

tech Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google is killing Chrome Apps
Google is killing Chrome Apps(AP)
         

Chrome apps will be a thing of the past sooner than expected. Google on Wednesday revealed a timeline on how it is going to phase out Chrome apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The new update comes almost three years after Google announced it was doing away with Chrome apps.

“The progress of modern browsers puts the Web in a good position to answer the vast majority of use cases - evident in the success of companies like Figma and our own products like Google Earth. We are confident that the Web can deliver first class experiences on an open platform,” said Google in a blog post.

Google will begin its roughly two-year-long phase-out programme with Chrome Web Store accepting new applications in March this year. Developers, however, will be allowed to update their existing applications until June 22, 2022.

ALSO READ: Your iPhone is the new ‘key’ for securely signing-in to your Google account

Google will end the support for Chrome Apps on Linux, Mac, and Windows in June this year. The support for NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI APIs will end in June 2021. Google will pull the support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS for all customers by June 2022.

“This change does not impact support for Chrome Extensions. Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome’s mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users,” added Google.

tags
top news
‘Cong need not feel hurt’: Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala remarks
‘Cong need not feel hurt’: Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala remarks
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech