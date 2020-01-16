Google reveals the timeline for phasing out Chrome Apps

tech

Chrome apps will be a thing of the past sooner than expected. Google on Wednesday revealed a timeline on how it is going to phase out Chrome apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The new update comes almost three years after Google announced it was doing away with Chrome apps.

“The progress of modern browsers puts the Web in a good position to answer the vast majority of use cases - evident in the success of companies like Figma and our own products like Google Earth. We are confident that the Web can deliver first class experiences on an open platform,” said Google in a blog post.

Google will begin its roughly two-year-long phase-out programme with Chrome Web Store accepting new applications in March this year. Developers, however, will be allowed to update their existing applications until June 22, 2022.

Google will end the support for Chrome Apps on Linux, Mac, and Windows in June this year. The support for NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI APIs will end in June 2021. Google will pull the support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS for all customers by June 2022.

“This change does not impact support for Chrome Extensions. Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome’s mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users,” added Google.