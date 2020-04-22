Google rolls four new features to Duo to make Covid-19 lockdown bearable

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 08:40 IST

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced governments across the globe to enforce a lockdown in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. Amid the present circumstances when people are unable to meet their friends and family, video calling apps have brought people together and help stay connected. Now, Google has rolled out four new features to its video calling app, Google Duo, that are aimed at making these interactions even better.

Firstly, Google is adding new codec technology to Duo calls that is aimed at improving the quality of these calls. Google uses end-to-end encryption in its Duo calls to make them secure. It also uses artificial intelligence to reduce audio interruptions in the calls. Now the company is deploying new video codec technology, which it says will “improve video call quality and reliability, even on very low bandwidth connections.”

The second feature that Google is releasing on Duo will allow users to click a photo during a video calling. For understanding, if you are celebrating your mom’s birthday over a Duo call, now you will be able to click an image as she cuts the cake.

“When you’re on a video call with another person, starting today you can quickly take a photo together to capture the moment on smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks, and share it automatically with everyone on the call. You’ll be able to do this on group calls and on more devices soon,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google recently increased the group calling limit on Duo from eight participants to 12. In the coming weeks, the company is planning this limit further. The company, however, didn’t specify the total number of participants it will allow in a group video call in future.

Lastly, Google is adding a feature that will make it easier for users to preserve their special messages. Google allows users to share messages saying “I miss you” or “I’m thinking of you” using the AR effect. Uptil now, these messages would disappear within 24 hours. But that will change in the coming days.

“And soon, you’ll have the option to automatically save your messages in Duo instead of having them expire after 24 hours, so it’s easier to preserve your meaningful messages,” Google added.