Google rolls out four new features to Google Meet users

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 08:03 IST

Google, earlier this week, rolled out a bunch of new features to its video calling app, Google Duo. Following the trend, the company has now rolled out four new features onto its enterprise video conferencing app, Google Meet.

Firstly, the company is rolling out tiled layout for larger calls. Up until now, users could see up to four people at a time in a tiled format while they were on a conference call with other people. Now the company is expanding this limit such that Google Meet users can see up to 16 participants on their screens at a time.

Next, the company is giving users more control over the content that they present during a meeting. Up until now Meet users could present their entire screens during a meeting. Now they can share high quality video with audio using a new feature called Present a Chrome tab. This feature is rolling out to G-Suite customers starting today.

Another functionality that the company is adding to its video conferencing app is the support for low-light mode. As Google explains, Meet can now use artificial intelligence to “automatically adjust your video to make you more visible to other participants in sub-optimal lighting conditions.” This feature is rolling out to mobile users. Web users will get this feature in the future.

Lastly, Google Meet is also getting a new noise-cancellation feature. This feature can automatically detect and filter out background distractions. Google will begin rolling out this feature to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on the web in the coming weeks. Mobile users will get this feature later.