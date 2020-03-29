Google rolls out new account switcher on Play Store

tech

Google last year announced it will soon roll out a revamped account switcher to its apps. The feature makes it easier for users to manage their multiple accounts. Months after the announcement, Google has begun rolling the feature to its Play Store.

According to 9to5Google, the profile image will now appear on the right top, next to the search bar. The new location is pretty much in line what Gmail and G Suite apps have. Once you tap on the full menu, you get to see multiple accounts that are logged on the device. A swiping also makes the experience faster, the website added.

Under the revamped design, voice search icon has been relocated to the left. The navigation drawer has also been made shorter.

The update also has a new white splash screen. ( Play Store )

According to AndroidPolice, the update also has a “new white splash screen.”

Google’s rolling out the new design to select users for now and is expected to be available more devices soon.