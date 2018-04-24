Google rolls out new job search feature in India; here’s how it works

Google on Tuesday rolled out a new Search experience in India that will help jobs seekers easily find relevant employment opportunities.

Google now allows users to look for jobs within Search through a dedicated section. This feature is available on the Search app for both Android and iOS users. Google has partnered with several job search platforms, including LinkedIn, QuikrJobs, Shine.com. These platforms have been integrated within Google Search and users can apply directly.

How to find jobs via Google Search’s latest feature

The process is quite simple and you can simply use relevant keywords like jobs near you, type of job, and more.

You can essentially narrow down your job search by using filters like location, type and the field.

Google Search allows users to bookmark jobs that they like and check them later.

You can also set email alerts for jobs to get the latest updates.

The company also released open documentation, which will assist organisations to make their job openings discoverable on Search.