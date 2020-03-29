Google rolls out Shortcuts to Drive, structural changes to follow on September 30

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:26 IST

Google, last year, rolled out an update to the beta version of Drive that allowed users to create shortcuts in its cloud service. Now nearly eight months later, the company has started rolling out the feature to its users across the globe.

The newly launched Shortcuts feature is aimed to make it easier for users to organise their content and point others to relevant files across various drives. The feature, as Google explains, are “pointers to content that can be stored in another folder or drive, a shared drive, or an individual user’s My Drive.”

For understanding, “Paul, a marketing manager, creates a “Marketing Strategy” document and shares it with the sales team. Greta, the sales manager, can now create a shortcut to the document in the “Sales” shared drive, enabling everyone on the sales team to quickly and easily access the file,” Google explained in a blog post.

“In order to create a consistent experience for managing and viewing reference files across Drive, we’ve changed the “Add to My Drive” option to “Add shortcut to Drive”,” the company added.

Google has started rolling out the new Shortcut feature to all Google Drive users, including those with personal and G-Suite accounts.

Apart from that, Google also announced that it will be rolling out structural changes to Drive starting September 30, 2020. Once these changes have been rolled out, Drive users will no longer be able to place a single file in multiple folders in My Drive. The company will automatically migrate all files that are living in multiple locations in My Drive to shortcuts.