Google’s AirDrop alternative spotted in Android 11 developer preview

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 11:54 IST

Google has been rumoured of working on an AirDrop-like feature for Android. References for this feature dubbed ‘Nearby Sharing’ has been spotted on the latest Android 11 Developer Preview 2 version.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Android 11’s latest dev version comes with a clear and detailed mention of the AirDrop alternative. It is however listed with its original name which is ‘Fast Share’ name and not Nearby Sharing.

“When sharing files with Fast Share between two Pixel 4 devices, the operation completes successfully, but the UI on the device which receives the file states that it did not receive the file,” reads the Android 11 release notes.

Google will most likely release this feature first for its Pixel 4 series going by the release notes. The company is expected to roll out Fast Share or Nearby Sharing to other Android versions as well. It may be launched before the Android 11 release later this year. The latest report doesn’t reveal how the feature works but we’ve already seen a live demo of it working on a Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 4.

Google’s Nearby Sharing is quite similar to Apple’s AirDrop and it can be activated from the quick settings menu on top. It works with internet connectivity and in offline mode as well. Nearby Sharing has three options for visibility between all contacts, specific contacts and hidden. The test version successfully transferred photos and multiple files at the same time. Users can share videos too with Nearby Sharing on Android.