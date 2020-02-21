Google’s Android 11 developer preview reveals colour-coded icons in the notification tray

tech

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 16:58 IST

Google took Android fans by surprise this week by unveiling its first developer preview of the next major Android OS version, Android 11 almost a month before the expected date. While we have talked about the key features that users can expect from the operating system, XDA Developers seems to have dug out a new piece of information from the codes. Among other cosmetic changes, it has been found out that the icons in the notification tray can also be customised with different colours.

As shown in the screenshot shared by the news website, the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Auto-rotate and Battery Saver icons in the drop-down notification tray are colour coded in Orange, Yellow and Green. If you have been using a Pixel smartphone with stock Android 10 in the Dark Theme, you will only see the icons in Blue colour. It has been explained that this was done using the debug commands in the Android 11 codes. The colour list also includes Blue but its being assumed that since this is the first ever developer preview of Android 11, there might be more colour options by the time it reaches end users.

This feature could also come to non-Pixel smartphones considering it was replicated by XDA on the Android 11 emulator in Android Studio.

Talking about digging new features via Android 11 codes, XDA has previously found out a smartphone codenamed ‘Redfin’, which is said to be the rumoured Pixel 5. This comes in addition to the reverse wireless charging feature that was found in the Android 11 system log with the name ‘Battery Share’. “your phone’s battery will run out faster when using battery share. Battery share works with compatible earbuds, watches, phones, and more,” states one of the strings in the codes. Ever since the Google Pixel 3, all Pixel handsets have supported wireless charging.