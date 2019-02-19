Google’s Android Q update will kill on-screen back button on smartphones

Google is going to kill back navigation button with its upcoming Android Q update. The change in UI is said to be aimed at Google’s efforts to bring more iPhone-like gestures controls on Android rather the traditional touch buttons. Google had shifted to two touch button system and gestures support with Android Pie update.

XDA developers which got hands on an early build of Android Q reports that Google is also going to revamp the “last app” transition animation. The next update, however, will bar users from reverting to the three button navigation system. Other new features spotted in Android Q include system-wide dark mode – a long awaited feature.

Android’s transition to iOS-like UI

Apple introduced gesture-based navigation interface with its iPhone X, its first phone with no TouchID and notch display. Following iPhone X launch, several Android players launched their own iPhone X lookalikes with edge-to-edge display and notch cutouts.

Google last year launched Android Pie with a new one-touch button and lots of gesture features. For instance, you need to swipe up the button to see the recent apps. It also changed volume controls and notifications management.

Android Pie, at least in some smartphones, allowed users to revert to three-touch navigation buttons.

Android Q

Google is set to launch Android Q at its I/O developer conference which will begin on May 7 this year. Apart from new navigation interface changes, Google will a redesigned app info screen with “Material Theme”. It will also revamp the “Time to take action” and “Time to read” settings buttons. Google is also working to bring native face scanning-based authentication support on Android smartphones.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:55 IST