Google’s Android replacement ‘Fuchsia OS’ finally starts taking shape with new dev site

Google is now becoming more transparent about its much-awaited Fuchsia OS, also touted as the Android replacement. The company has now quitely launched a dedicated website for developers. The website also gives away a few important details about the new operating system.

For starters, Google says its Fuchsia OS is not Linux. The new operating system is based on Zircon microkernel which also provides core drivers and Fuchsia’s libc implementation. According to GSMArena, Google’s new OS is scalable and well optimised for a range of devices including phones, tablets and PCs.

Google has largely remained tight lipped about its Fuchsia OS. Earlier this year, Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer disclosed that Fuchsia is aimed at bringing uniformity between all kinds of devices.

“We’re looking at what a new take on an operating system could be like. And so I know out there people are getting pretty excited saying, ‘Oh this is the new Android,’ or, ‘This is the new Chrome OS,’” Lockheimer had said.

“Fuchsia is really not about that. Fuchsia is about just pushing the state of the art in terms of operating systems and things that we learn from Fuchsia we can incorporate into other products,” he added.

Ahead of official or beta release, Fuschia has made multiple appearances on the web. Last year, an entry on Fuchsia Gerrit, a source code management site for the OS, revealed the operating system was successfully booted on an Honor Play which is powered by Kirin970 processor.

The latest developer website, however, is expected to give an initial impetus to the OS. The platform will enable developers to start preparing for Fuchsia and make their existing Android apps compatible with the upcoming OS. This will eventually help Google successfully migrate Android’s Play Store to Fuchsia’s app store in the case Fuchsia becomes mainstay.

You can check out Google’s Fuchsia OS developer website here.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:33 IST