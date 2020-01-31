e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google’s Area 120 team launches Tangi to compete with TikTok, Byte

Google’s Area 120 team launches Tangi to compete with TikTok, Byte

The app has not been made available to Android users for now. But iPhone users can download it from the App Store. It is even available for web users at tangi.co.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tangi website
Tangi website(Tangi)
         

ByteDance’s TikTok, a short-video making platform has garnered millions of users in a couple of years, so much so that it recently became one of the top downloaded apps on smartphones. More recently, the 6-second video making app called Byte came into existence in a bid to east some of the pie. But the latest development here is the participation of Google with its Tangi app. Google’s Area 120 team started working on this new ‘experimental’ TikTok rival in 2019.

“Tangi is where creative people can get new ideas and connect with other passionate people like them. The name is inspired by the words TeAch aNd GIve and “tangible”—things you can make,” adds Coco Mao, team lead at Google’s Tangi, in a blog post. It is not a 6-second video making application like Byte but lets users make a 60-second video at the max.

Also read: TikTok flaws could have allowed hackers access to user accounts through an SMS

The app has not been made available to Android users for now. But iPhone users can download it from the App Store. It is even available for web users at tangi.co.

So what are the features of Google’s Tangi? In the app, one can see a carousel of all the videos from different sections and can play them by simply tapping on their thumbnails. The interface looks similar to that of Pinterest and the thumbnail shows the artist with the video’s length. At the top, users also have different sections like Art, Cooking, DIY, Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle and others for a more filtered content. There’s a search bar on top as well in case users want to see a video in particular. At the bottom, there are three tabs - Home, Notifications and the Profile button from where you can change the profile settings and bio.

As mentioned in the App Store listing page, the app weighs 24.3MB and requires iOS 11 or later to run.

tags
top news
India script history with successive Super Over wins against New Zealand
India script history with successive Super Over wins against New Zealand
BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus
BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech