Google’s BeyondCorp Remote Access aims to reduce dependence on VPNs for remote working

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:08 IST

Google has launched a new cloud-based solution called “BeyondCorp Remote Access” which allows users to use their workplace’s internal apps without needing to download and install a virtual private network (VPN). The solution is aimed at millions of people who are working remotely due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Google revealed that the new solution is based on the “zero-trust” approach it has used internally for almost 10 years. The BeyondCorp Remote Access allows users to install internal web apps on any device and anywhere.

Google also pointed out that the VPNs could become a pain point for the IT teams to deploy at large scale. It also acknowledged that the VPNs can be complex for some users. The extension of VPNs to more number of employees could also increase security risks.

Google explains:

BeyondCorp offers much more than a simpler, more modern VPN replacement. It helps ensure that only the right users access the right information in the right context. For example, you can enforce a policy that says: “My contract HR recruiters working from home on their own laptops can access our web-based document management system (and nothing else), but only if they are using the latest version of the OS, and are using phishing-resistant authentication like security keys.” Or: “My timecard application should be safely available to all hourly employees on any device, anywhere.”

Google says companies can deploy BeyondCorp Remote Access in days rather than months it can take to install VPN solutions. Google is working with Deloitte to provide “end-to-end architecture, design, and deployment services to support your zero-trust journey.”