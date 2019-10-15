Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL smartphones not coming to India

tech

Google has skipped India this year for its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. The two phones were just unveiled at an event in New York City. Until last year, Google had launched its Pixel phones in the US and in India simultaneously.

“Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a TechCrunch report, the main hurdle for the launch of Google Pixel 4 in India was Soli radar based motion sensing feature. The feature uses 60GHz mmWave frequency to operate. The report claims Google failed to secure the license for the frequency in India.

It is worth noting that Google is launching Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL without the motion sensing feature in select markets such as Japan.

Google Pixel 4 is the first smartphone sport the company’s radar-based motion sensing chip which was unveiled earlier this year. The feature allows users to perform certain tasks such as snoozing alarm or changing tracks by just waving their hands.

“Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries,” Google explained in a blog post.

