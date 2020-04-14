Google’s Camera Go app to bring HDR photography to Android Go smartphones

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:36 IST

Google, last month, brought Pixel’s camera app to the Android phones by launching its Camera Go. At the time of the launch, the Camera Go app came with a special Portrait Mode that allowed users to click sharp images using the phone’s camera. Now, word is that the company is planning to introduce new features to its Android Go app that would enhance the app’s capabilities further.

According to a report by the XDA Developers, Google is planning to include HDR functionality to its Camera Go app. The code of the app has a hidden “Detail Enhance” section that will allow users to enable or disable the app’s HDR capabilities. The Detail Enhance toggle bar opens up a menu wherein users can either turn the app’s HDR capabilities on or off. They can also set the feature to ‘Auto’.

Now, an interesting feature here would be, why is this feature so important? Well, Android Go smartphones are entry-level smartphones and they don’t come with advanced camera features. Nokia 1.3, where the new Camera Go app was first made available, has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. HDR feature allows users to snap more balanced and sharper images using their Android Go smartphones.

That said, the report says that the feature doesn’t do anything just yet. This means that the company is still working on refining this feature for the Android Go smartphones.