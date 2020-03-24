Google’s default Messages app bug deleting texts completely for some users

tech

Google’s default ‘Messages’ app on Android is causing messages to randomly disappear. This has been reported by several Messages users and the problem is across different Android phones including the Pixel series as well.

Users have been reporting this Messages bug on Google’s community forum. Other than messages disappearing, some users are facing issues like glitched text, incorrect labelling of messages, Android Authority reported. In some cases, the Messages app crashes completely before deleting all the messages.

This Google Messages bug appeared first around January last year. Many users faced similar issues with complaints being reported throughout the year. Earlier this month, users started facing this problem again. Some of the phones affected include Google Pixel 3, Moto G7+, and Huawei P20 Lite. The most number of reports are coming from Moto G7 users.

“Exact same problem on my Pixel 3. Started getting messages that were labeled as from the wrong sender. I even got one from my son that said it came from the government alert number. Then all of my past texts disappeared. Only texts from yesterday remain. I tried deleting data, safe mode, uninstalling updates, resetting cellular settings, checked the sim card, and nothing has worked,” one user wrote on the community forum.

“Phone was Moto g5+ Texts came from wrong contact and then 2hrs later all text history was gone,” another user wrote.

One Google product person replied to the thread asking users to report this problem in the Messages’ app feedback section. Google hasn’t issued any fix for its Messages bug as yet. Users can try factory resetting the phone or switching to a different default app for messages.