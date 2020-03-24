e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google’s default Messages app bug deleting texts completely for some users

Google’s default Messages app bug deleting texts completely for some users

Users have been reporting a bug on the Google Messages app that causes messages to disappear completely.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Messages app has a serious bug that’s causing trouble to many users.
Google Messages app has a serious bug that’s causing trouble to many users.(Google)
         

Google’s default ‘Messages’ app on Android is causing messages to randomly disappear. This has been reported by several Messages users and the problem is across different Android phones including the Pixel series as well.

Users have been reporting this Messages bug on Google’s community forum. Other than messages disappearing, some users are facing issues like glitched text, incorrect labelling of messages, Android Authority reported. In some cases, the Messages app crashes completely before deleting all the messages.

This Google Messages bug appeared first around January last year. Many users faced similar issues with complaints being reported throughout the year. Earlier this month, users started facing this problem again. Some of the phones affected include Google Pixel 3, Moto G7+, and Huawei P20 Lite. The most number of reports are coming from Moto G7 users.

“Exact same problem on my Pixel 3. Started getting messages that were labeled as from the wrong sender. I even got one from my son that said it came from the government alert number. Then all of my past texts disappeared. Only texts from yesterday remain. I tried deleting data, safe mode, uninstalling updates, resetting cellular settings, checked the sim card, and nothing has worked,” one user wrote on the community forum.

“Phone was Moto g5+ Texts came from wrong contact and then 2hrs later all text history was gone,” another user wrote.

One Google product person replied to the thread asking users to report this problem in the Messages’ app feedback section. Google hasn’t issued any fix for its Messages bug as yet. Users can try factory resetting the phone or switching to a different default app for messages.

top news
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech