Google’s Fitbit wearables get SpO2 feature before Apple Watch, here’s what it does

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:13 IST

Fitbit is a rather well-known brand in the wearable market and has a bunch of smartwatches and fitness bands available in several countries. Although it lags behind in terms of market share as compared to the leader, Apple Watch, the latest update puts it ahead in at least one segment. As a part of an update, Fitbit watches and bands have received SpO2 support that lets you track blood oxygen levels. This is not there in any of the Apple Watch devices yet.

As reported by the Tizenhelp website, Fitbit wearables in the US have started receiving SpO2 support. For now, it is available in Fitbit Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2 and Charge 3 fitness trackers. This is also confirmed in the Fitbit app. “Blood oxygen saturation normally fluctuates, but big variations can be linked to breathing issues. Estimated oxygen variation approximates the changes in your blood oxygen saturation,” states the app. Since the feature has already started rolling out in the US, it might soon be reaching other countries as well.

So do you have to wait for the next Apple Watch version to get SpO2? Probably not. It is worth adding that Fitbit Ionic is over two years old in the market so it probably had the hardware but the feature was not enabled yet. Similarly, Apple Watch might also be sporting the hardware but the feature is not enabled yet.

If you are in the US and own a Fitbit device, you can track the blood oxygen saturation level while you sleep or work out right from the app. All you need to do is to update the app to the latest version to see the graph.

Other than Fitbit, you also have Honor Band 5, Huawei Band 4 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and a few others who already have SpO2 support.