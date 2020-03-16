e-paper
Home / Tech / Google’s free coronavirus checkup website is live. How it works

Google’s free coronavirus checkup website is live. How it works

Those staying in California, US can visit the website to take an online COVID-19 (coronavirus) screener survey through Project Baseline.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Project Baseline COVID-19 checkup website.
Project Baseline COVID-19 checkup website.(Google/Verily)
         

A couple of days ago US President Donald Trump announced that Google’s Verily division that deals with healthcare, is working on a COVID-19 (coronavirus) health checkup website. Google too confirmed the news later on social media and even announced the website to go live soon. However, no dates were given at that time. But a day after the announcement, the website has gone live.

Those staying in California, US can visit the website to take an online COVID-19 screener survey. People who meet the eligibility will be directed to the mobile testing sites based on capacity where they will go through a nasal swab test and will be informed in next few days if they are infected with COVID-19 or not.

You can visit the website and tap on the ‘Get Started’ tab. You are eligible to get screened for coronavirus testing if you are:

-Age 18 or older.

-U.S. resident.

-Located in one of the counties where testing is currently available.

-Willing to sign COVID-19 Public Health authorization form.

-Able to speak and read English.

Also mentioned is that the testing will be free of cost.

Also read: Coronavirus: Non-IT firms, SMEs struggle to deal with work from home scenario

In a blog post, Verily states that this new ‘online tool’ is made in collaboration with the California Governor’s office, federal, state and local public health authorities. The testing sites are only limited to the Bay Area for now but will expand soon. “As more testing kits and sites become available, we plan to scale the capacity,” said the firm.

“The tool will triage people who are concerned about their COVID-19 risk into testing sites based on guidance from public health officials and test availability,” it added.

The post clearly states that the program is in testing stages and will take time to expand to other areas and regions. “We are working closely with Governor Newsom’s office, federal authorities and local public health authorities to ensure we have the right capabilities in place to help more people over the coming weeks.”

