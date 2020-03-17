Google’s full-fledged informational site on coronavirus to launch later this week

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:31 IST

Google-backed coronavirus testing website went live in the US this Sunday. The pilot website however reached its booking capacity within 24 hours and residents can no longer schedule more appointments. Google is now planning to launch a full-fledged website later this week.

The announcement for Google’s coronavirus testing website was revealed by US President Donald Trump. The site is actually being developed by Alphabet Inc’s Verily and Google’s Project Baseline. Also, the coronavirus testing website was reportedly launched in a rush due to the announcement, and most of the important features aren’t available as yet.

Google told The Verge it is going to take more time than expected to launch its website and it will most likely take place later this week.

“With local and national guidance evolving rapidly, Google will continue working with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that will surface authoritative information for people in the U.S., including on screening and testing,” Google said in a statement to The Verge.

This website will also have a bigger presence than the present one which was launched only in the San Francisco Bay Area. Google plans to roll out the website across the website and it will be available first in English. The company hopes to expand the availability globally with support for Spanish language as well.

Google will further provide location for coronavirus testing sites on its other products like Maps and Search. This information will initially be available on the proposed website.