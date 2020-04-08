Google’s GSuite now has 6 million paying customers

tech

Google’s cloud computing and collaboration tools, G Suite, now has six million paying subscribers.

Google’s head of G Suite, Javier Soltero in an interview with CNBC News said that G Suite now has 6 million paying customers, which is one million more than the number of paying customers the company had back in February. “The business of G Suite is growing at an incredibly healthy and, frankly for me, surprising rate,” Soltero said in the interview.

The Google executive also said that the increase in the number of paying customers has also boosted the adoption of Hangouts Meet, which is the company’s video conferencing tool for enterprises, and the enterprise versions of Gmail, Google Drive and other services that are a part of the GSuite package. “The service has 25 times more users than it did in January, Soltero said. Google Meet is separate from the consumer-focused Hangouts, which is available to anyone with a Google account,” the executive added.

It is worth noting that this hike in usage comes amid the lockdown that has been enforced in various countries across the globe in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Last month, Google extended advanced Hangout Meet features to all its all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers. At the time, the company had said that these features will be available to G-Suite users until July 1, 2020. The company has now extended this deadline to September 30.