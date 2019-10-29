Google’s new Paper Phone helps you take a break from digital world

tech

Google CEO Sundar Pichai last year introduced a “Digital Wellbeing” initiative under which the company aims to help users reduce addiction to the smartphones. Since the announcement at I/O 2018, Google has integrated Digital Wellbeing in its various apps and operating system (Pie and Android 10) as well. Google is now taking one step forward with a new “Paper Phone.”

Paper Phone is essentially an application which is aimed at helping users with digital detox. Part of ‘Experiments with Google’, the new application helps users by printing a personal booklet of the key information for the day.

For instance, Paper Phone can let you print your important contacts, maps and even meeting schedules on a sheet of paper. The app also lets you select between “paper apps” such as conversion charts, sign language, multiplication table, recipe and more. You can also save information in PDF format.

“We hope this little experiment can help you try a digital detox from technology and help you focus on the things that matter the most. Paper Phone is an experimental open source Android app which is available to try right now. All of the code is available on Github for people to play with and hopefully adapt and evolve,” said the company on its website.

Google recently launched five new Digital Wellbeing applications. Google introduced an Unlock Clock, a live wallpaper that tells you how many times you’ve unlocked the phone throughout the day. The new Post Box app can club all your notifications and unfold until a specific time. Another app called Morph delivers apps only when you need them.

