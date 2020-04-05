Google’s new Pixel Buds wireless earbuds may go on sale soon

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:33 IST

Google has reportedly started taking pre-orders for its new Pixel Buds in the US. The pre-order listing has been spotted on different retailers. Google Pixel Buds compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro, Microsoft Surface Earbuds, and Amazon Echo Buds.

Chicago-based Abt is offering the Pixel Buds in orange colour for $179 (Rs 13,700 approximately). The retailer is offering as many as four colour options – Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black.

Pixel Buds are also seen on the Google Store (ad banner) and Buydig, a New Jersey-based retailer. The two have also listed specifications but 9to5Google says they’re of the 2017 model.

Google Pixel Buds 2 were recently spotted on the US’ FCC certification website hinting at the imminent launch.

Google had showcased the new Pixel Buds last year along with Pixel 4. The new truly wireless earbuds come with hands-free Google Assistant support. The earbuds are also capable of real-time translations.

For audio, Google Pixel Buds have 12mm dynamic speaker drivers. The built-in sensors can also minimise background noise. The earbuds come with sweat and water resistance.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s next gen Galaxy Buds may look like beans

Other key features of Pixel Buds include compatibility with Google’s Find My tool, Bluetooth 4 and above support, and wireless charging.

Google’s truly wireless earbuds were expected to be available in early 2020. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing important launches to be deferred, Google is likely to a soft launch for the product.