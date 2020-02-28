Google’s new search tools can help you find the perfect GIF

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020

Google has launched a few tools that will make it easier for you to find the right GIF for your chats. And this is how they work:

You can search for a celebrity or a fictional character in the dropdown box and Google will show types of emotions or reactions that are most associated with them. For example, if you are looking for a GIF of Michael Scott then you will most likely be shown GIFs that are happy.

Another tool will let you search through various emotions to find the most popular celebrity or fictional character. So, if you are looking for a ‘Shrug’ GIF, it will probably show you Elmo, or Kayne West or Oprah Winfrey.

Google’s new tools are based on the data that has been gathered by Google’s GIF and sticker seatch engine – Tenor. Google had acquired Tenor in 2018. The tools have been generated by the Google Trends team by “pulling information on what type of emotions, feelings and reactions users were searching for in Tenor and examining which pop culture icons were selected”.

The search giant has also launched an emotional “fingerprint” tool that will let you search through a spectrum of emotions, from happy to crying/sad. There are several dots scattered throughout to show which celebs/fictional characters best display the emotion you are trying to convey.

