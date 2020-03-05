Google’s new Stadia studio will be run by God of War head

tech

Google, last year, opened a Stadia studio in Montreal in a bid to develop exclusive and original content ‘across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favourite genres’. Now, Google has announced a second Stadia studio that will be opened in Playa Vista, California.

Google didn’t mention what its new Stadia Studio would work on. However, the company said that just like its studio in Montreal, the Stadia studio in Playa Vista would focus on delivering new and exclusive games for the company’s game streaming service, Google Stadia. “The new Playa Vista studio will focus on delivering exclusive games, using new gameplay mechanics, creative ways to play together and unique interaction models that we’re just starting to explore,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google’s new Stadia studio in Playa Vista will be headed by Shannon Studstill, who headed the famous God of War series. “...she’s a visionary who, as the Studio Director, will lead and inspire the Playa Vista teams. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Stadia family!,” Google added.

Separately, Google last week announced that the active Google Stadia Pro users will be able to access three new games in March. The list includes GRID, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest. Besides this, Google has also added support for a host of Android devices to Stadia. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy S8 series, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Razer Phone and ASUS ROG Phone among others.