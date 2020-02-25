e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google’s new terms of service will come into effect on March 31

Google’s new terms of service will come into effect on March 31

The updated claims to offer “improved readability” and “better communication”, as well as adding Chrome/OS and Google Drive to the ToS.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google has also started displaying a warning to people using Microsoft’s new Edge browser while accessing Chrome web store.
Google has also started displaying a warning to people using Microsoft’s new Edge browser while accessing Chrome web store.(REUTERS)
         

US based search engine giant Google has started alerting its users about the update of its terms of service (ToS), which will happen on March 31.

The updated claims to offer “improved readability” and “better communication”, as well as adding Chrome/OS and Google Drive to the ToS.

According to the company, there are now changes to its Privacy Policy.

“We are updating our Terms of Service. Get to know our new Terms before they take effect on March 31, 2020,” the e-mail notification from Google reads.

In the mail, the company has mentioned to improved readability, better communication, adding Google Chrome, Google Chrome OS as well as Google Drive to the Terms and there will be no changes to the privacy policy.

Additionally, Google has also started displaying a warning to people using Microsoft’s new Edge browser while accessing Chrome web store.

ALSO READ: Google Stadia to add SteamWorld Dig, Dig 2, Heist, and Quest games soon

Recently, the search engine giant has added to the Chrome web store which detects when a user is installing extensions to Microsoft Edge.

The extension simply explains that Google “recommends” using Chrome instead of Edge to use extensions “securely”.

The message does not appear when using other Chromium-based browsers.

tags
top news
Began with roses, ended with bullets: How CAA protests in Delhi unfolded
Began with roses, ended with bullets: How CAA protests in Delhi unfolded
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
Pak human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today
Pak human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
US First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip
US First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech