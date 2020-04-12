e-paper
Home / Tech / Google’s Pixel-specific Phone app is reportedly available for other Android smartphones as well

Google’s Pixel-specific Phone app is reportedly available for other Android smartphones as well

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The reports claim that the app can be downloaded and installed on Oppo Find X2 Pro, ASUS ZenFone 6, and the LG V60 ThinQ. (Google Play Store)
         

If you are one of those who own a Pixel smartphone, you must be using the Google’s Phone app every day. While this comes pre-installed in Pixel and Android One handsets, it now looks like the app has made its way to the Google Play Store and is available for non-Pixel and non-Android One smartphones as well. As mentioned by XDA Developers, those non-Android One device that contain “com.google.android.dialer.support” can download the Google Phone app and use it.

The reports claim that the app can be downloaded and installed on Oppo Find X2 Pro, ASUS ZenFone 6, and the LG V60 ThinQ. However, as per user reports it is still not available for Galaxy S20, S10, Note10 series or the OnePlus 7 and 6 series.

However, for those who are able to download the install the Google Phone app, the app brings some extra features onboard including Assisted dialing, Caller ID & spam, and Nearby places. However, Pixel-specific features like Call Screen is not available for them. However, in the Google Play description it clearly lists ‘Call Screen’ as one of the features. You also get other features like visual voicemail, Mini call view among others.

That said, Google is tightening the security around third-party app downloads on Android smartphones. The search giant’s recent Google’s Advanced Protection Program update has stopped letting program participants to install third-party apps. This logic of limiting third-party apps is understandable from Google’s perspective since these often-present greater risks and are not scanned for malware before being approved, something Play Store does for its apps. However, restricting what users can do with their devices is a problem.

