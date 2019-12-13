tech

Google’s real-time translator, Interpreter, is now on mobile. The company first brought it to its smart speaker and displays earlier this year and have finally followed suit for mobile.

Handier on mobile for obvious reason, the Interpreter is available for both Android and iOS globally, already. The feature will help you translate things on the go and makes a lot of sense especially when you travel.

The Interpreter works in tandem with the Google Assistant. You can say something like – “Hey Google, be my French translator,” or “Hey Google, help me speak German,” to kick the feature off. Interpreter will then offer you real-time translated transcript and audio. There are also some ‘Smart Replies’ fed in, much like it is in Google’s other apps which involves any form of communication, to help you take the conversation forward.

On a Smart Display, you’ll both see and hear the translated conversation.

This feature is currently available in 44 languages including Arabic, Czech, Mandarin, Norwegian etc, you can see the full list here. This is much more than the 29 languages available on Google’s smart display and speakers.

Interpreter is integrated directly into the Google Assistant app, to there is no need to download an additional translation app. Between the Interpreter, Map and Lens, Google seems to be beefing up its needed-for-travel apps arsenal.