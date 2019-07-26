Google’s Sound Amplifier app helps you hear more clearly: Here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:07 IST

Google has announced the availability of its Sound Amplifier accessibility app on devices running the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow version.

Google’s Sound Amplifier app allows people with hearing challenges to hear more clearly. When the headphones are plugged in, the app allows you to customise frequencies to augment important sounds and filter the background noise.

Here’s how it works

“When you plug in your headphones and use Sound Amplifier, you can customize frequencies to augment important sound, like the voices of the people you are with, and filter out background noise. It can help you hear conversations in noisy restaurants more clearly, amplify the sound coming from TV at personalized frequency levels without bothering others, or boost the voices of presenters at a lecture,” said Google in a blog post.

Google revamps Sound Amplifier app ( Google )

Google is also providing an audio visualisation feature that helps you determine when Sound Amplifier is detecting or enhancing sound. The visualization feature allows you to see and customise the changes.

Google is also making the app available as an independent app instead of burying it under the Accessibility Settings. The control setting has also been revamped as it now allows you to quickly switch between amplifying the sound and removing the background noise.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

