Google’s Stadia Pro is now free for two months in 14 countries

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:06 IST

Google has made its cloud gaming service Stadia Pro free for two months starting now. The company is waiving off its $130 entre fee for 14 countries so as people have something more to do as they stay at home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

On signing up for Stadia Pro users will get two months subscription for free along with instant access to nine games. These nine games include GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, Thumper etc.

To help people connect with friends online & have some fun during these challenging times, we're opening up Stadia for everyone. You'll also get 2 months of free access to Stadia Pro with some free games to play!



Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/n27t4Pmnn4 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 8, 2020

“You can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain yours to play even if you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. If you’re already a paid Stadia Pro subscriber, we won’t charge you for the next two months. After that, Stadia Pro is $9.99 a month, but you can opt out of your subscription at any time,” Google said on its blog.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” said Phil Harrison, Google’s vice president for Stadia.

Here’s how you sign u for Stadia if you are new:

- Go to Stadia.com to sign up

- Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS

- Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard

- Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones

The company said that with increased demand due to more people at home during this time they are taking a responsible approach to internet traffic.

Also Read: Google is gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to all YouTube Premium users

“For Stadia, we’ve always adjusted bandwidth use based on a variety of in-home and local internet factors. To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p,” Google added.

Most people playing on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality, but they can choose data usage options in the Stadia app the company explained.