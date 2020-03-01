Google’s wearable-focused WearOS set to get new health-focused features

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:19 IST

Google’s operating system for wearables ‘WearOS’ hasn’t seen much of big updates lately. With fewer OEMs embracing the software, Google has fallen behind the likes of Samsung, Apple and Fitbit. The company is finally shifting its attention to the WearOS and for this it’s seeking users’ feedback.

DroidLife reports Google is conducting an User Experience Research survey wherein it’s asking users about how they can improve the WearOS. The survey indicates Google is upping the ante in the health focused features such as sleep tracking, SPO2, and more. The report has also listed out the top topics that Google is focusing on with the survey.

This includes smart alarms, sleep apnea detection, activity logging, gym equipment pairing, indoor air quality, share vitals, breathing exercises, cycle tracking, and more. Most of these features are already available on competing smartwatches. The survey, however, suggests Google may finally help OEMs using Wear OS better compete with the likes of Apple (Watch Series).

Google is set to host its annual developer conference in May this year. Unlike last couple of years, WearOS could get the much needed attention. That said, the next big device to run WearOS is Oppo’s smartwatch scheduled to launch in March 6. It’s likely Oppo will make a few customisations and enhancements to the OS for added functionalities.