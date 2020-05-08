e-paper
Home / Tech / Google search for 'coronavirus' has gone up by 3,000% since January this year

Google search for ‘coronavirus’ has gone up by 3,000% since January this year

Cricket is one of the most searched topics in India, however, this year, coronavirus-related searches in April were four times more than the average monthly search for cricket.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 21:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From January to now, search for ‘coronavirus’ on Google has gone up by 3,000% in India
From January to now, search for ‘coronavirus’ on Google has gone up by 3,000% in India (REUTERS)
         

According to a report by Google Search Trends, search for ‘coronavirus’ in India grew by a massive 3,000% from January this year when the news of the pandemic first began to spread. Coronavirus was also the third most searched topic in India in April (behind Film and Meaning, both of which are highly searched topics in the country).

Search interest for coronavirus reached its daily peak in March but aggregated monthly search interest grew over 10% through April.

Under normal circumstances, cricket is one of the most searched topics in India, however, this year, coronavirus-related searches in April were four times more than the average monthly search for cricket.

Search interest in ‘lockdown’ saw a massive spike on April 11 and reached its second highest peak, with searches for ‘new guidelines for lockdown’ and ‘how to get e-pass in lockdown’ spiking more than 5,000% over the month of April.

In Hindi, ‘coronavirus tips’ and ‘coronavirus prevention’ (coronavirus ki roktham) saw a spike of more than 5,000% and and 2,300% respectively and became two of the top trending searches in the country.

Some of the trending questions for coronavirus in April included - ‘Will lockdown extend after 3 May?’, ‘What is plasma therapy for coronavirus?’, ‘Is AC safe during coronavirus?’, ‘What is asymptomatic coronavirus?’ etc.

Amongst states, Meghalaya topped the list of search interest in coronavirus for the month of April followed by Tripura, Goa and Chandigarh

