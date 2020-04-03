e-paper
Google search for ‘good news’ is at an all-time high

At these trying times people are looking for something to give them hope

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Across the world, we are all facing our own battles against a global pandemic. And in all this, any news that gives us hope to carry on is important. And ‘good news’ is exactly what people have been Googling.
Across the world, we are all facing our own battles against a global pandemic. And in all this, any news that gives us hope to carry on is important. And ‘good news’ is exactly what people have been Googling.

According to Google Trends, searches for ‘good news’ touched an all-time high on Google Search. Searches for good news have actually touched levels that are “more than double that of any time since Google began publishing search data in 2004”.

While Google Trends does not give exact numbers, it does give a decent concept of how these searches do relative to history. A few months ago, searches for ‘good news’ was as low as 25% of what it is today.

Search volume data from Ahrefs.com suggests that in December 2019, searches for ‘good news’ were reaching average volumes of roughly 78,000 searches per month. One can assume that real numbers right now could be nearing more than half a million searches per month.

Here’s what that chart for the search for ‘good news’ looks like for the month of March 2020.

The searches for ‘good news’ are being populated with the “Good News” subsections on MSN, Huff Post, Fox News etc. One site in particular that’s primed to receive a lot of traffic because of the influx of these searches - the Good News Network.

Searches for coronavirus, Covid-19 and all its related terms are peaking as well, with ‘coronavirus’ itself seeing search volume go from literally 0 to 100 in the last couple of months.

