Google Search now lets prepaid users recharge and compare plans easily

Users can also compare the discounts and offers on different plans from telecom brands and recharge using different platforms including Freecharge, Mobikwik, Google Pay, PayTM and others.

Feb 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
SIM cards
SIM cards(Pixabay)
         

Google is making it easy for users to compare, search and recharge prepaid mobile plans in India. The firm plans to do this by simply showing a dedicated widget in Search results. Users can also compare the discounts and offers on different plans from telecom brands and recharge using different payment service including Freecharge, Mobikwik, Google Pay, PayTM and others. The telecom partners included in the list are Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL.

The firm says that such search results are only visible to those who are logged-in to their Android smartphones. One can simply search for ‘sim recharge’ on Google and fill in the details like the phone number, region and the telecom company browse the plans. The table will show you popular plans, 3G/4G plans and others in a scrollable carousel from where you can select a plan and proceed to checkout.

Besides using payment services like Freecharge, Mobikwik, Google Pay and PayTM, you can also chose to pay via the service provider’s website or app.

It is worth adding that Google Pay app already has options to let you pay for the prepaid and postpaid plans. This move will however, make it simpler for users considering not all of them use Google Pay or apps like Freecharge, MobiKwik and others.

