Google Search tips and tricks: 5 cool things you can do with the search engine

For many, Google is the internet. Over the years Google’s marquee product, Google Search, has become a lot smarter, thanks to its ever-evolving knowledge graph. Google Search no longer just shows a list of websites that may have the information you’re looking for but now can also directly address most of your queries.

Beyond basic questions and answers, image searches and web results, Google Search has many hidden gems that you may have missed out.

Calculator, Timer, currency converter

Want to solve a complicated mathematical problem? Just Google search the query. Or you use calculator frequently, just search for ‘calculator’, Google will give you an advanced virtual calculator to use. No need to download a third-party application for the same.

Similarly, you can search ‘timer’ to use a stopwatch. For currency conversion search the amount with ‘in INR’ or in any currency you want right within the search. The search box also allows you to shuffle between currencies and denominations.

Lyrics

Google also offers lyrics to search results. The catalogue isn’t really big enough, especially for non-English songs. But it does have lyrics of all the popular songs. Apart from lyrics, Google also gives you a link to purchase and download the song.

Celebrity questions

Can Will Ferrell really play the drums? What year did Priyanka Chopra win Miss World? Now, you can have celebrities answer questions about themselves within the search results. It’s still a new feature and Google is expected to add more celebrities in the future. The feature is quite similar to Wired’s video series where celebrities answer commonly questions asked about them on Google.

Celebrities’ selfie videos to answer your queries on Google (Google)

Do a Barrel Roll and other Easter eggs

Google search is also home to plenty of Easter eggs. For instance, search ‘do a barrel roll’, the entire web page flips in 360-degrees.

Similarly, search for ‘askew’ to have the slanted web layout. If you love video games, search for ‘zerg rush’. Other interesting Google search Easter eggs include recursion, anagram and once in a blue moon.

Play Pacman, Snake and other games

Love Google’s T-rex game ? Well, Google search also lets you play some classic videos games from the past. For instance, you can play PacMan, Snake, and tic-tac-toe. These games are fully functional and you can play it on your desktop using keyboards and mouse. You can also play all the games listed in Google Doodles here.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 18:09 IST