Google Search updates coronavirus SOS alert with detailed dashboard

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:50 IST

Google launched an SOS alert in Search for the coronavirus earlier this January. Google now shows a detailed dashboard whenever people search for coronavirus-related news on Search. This coronavirus dashboard is customised for different countries based on where people are searching from.

Google’s coronavirus SOS dashboard will be visible to users on the right side when using Search on desktop. On mobile, the dashboard will appear on top along with the Search results. In India, users will see the first tab for help and information with links to the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The other dedicated sections on the dashboard include symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Google shows Information for coronavirus symptoms, prevention and treatment from the World Health Organisation (WHO) along with related links. In addition to this, Google Search results show links to reliable sources like the WHO, CDC and NHS for information on Covid-19.

Google also launched its full-fledged coronavirus information website last week. The website which is an expansion of the SOS dashboard shows more detailed information on the Covid-19 outbreak. It even has videos from the WHO on how to stay safe during this outbreak. Google’s website doesn’t offer any self-testing tool as Trump claimed but it has links to testing centres for every state in the US.

Google’s sister company Verily had launched the pilot site for coronavirus testing last Sunday in the US. But it stopped accepting booking appointments in less than 24 hours due to overcapacity.